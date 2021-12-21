Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Fort Wayne at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Fort Wayne.
    The Michigan men's basketball had one of its most impressive games of the year on Saturday when it beat Southern Utah 87–50. The Wolverines used two different 14–0 runs in the first half to go into the break up 29 points and cruised in the second half.

    How to Watch Fort Wayne at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Fort Wayne at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win got the Wolverines back on track after they lost to Minnesota by 10 in their last game. 

    It has been a bit of a disappointing start to the year for Michigan, as it now is just 7–4 and is looking to find consistency in its offense.

    On Tuesday, the Wolverines will look to win their second straight when they take on a Fort Wayne team that is coming off a win against Southeast Missouri State.

    The win for the Mastodons got them back to .500 at 5–5, but it was just their second win over their last six. Fort Wayne has played another Big Ten team this year in Minnesota and lost by 29.

    On Tuesday, it will look for a better showing when it travels to Michigan looking to upset the Wolverines.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Fort Wayne at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
