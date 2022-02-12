How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

The Mountain West Conference showcases two of its top teams as Fresno State travels to Colorado State on Friday night.

Fresno State is 16-7 on the season and 6-4 in the Mountain West conference. The Bulldogs lost their last game in heartbreak style against Wyoming 61-59.

The team is led by Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill. Robinson averages a team-high 187 points and 8.3 rebounds. He also totals 2.8 assists. Hill also chips in 10.1 points and 2.9 assists per game.

How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Fresno State has been good, but Colorado State has been better. The Rams have lost just three games this season with an overall record of 18-3. They are 8-3 inside of their conference and rank No. 3.

They have only lost on the road to San Diego State University, UNLV, and Wyoming which all happened to be conference opponents as well. They will play two big games in a row against the Bulldogs and Boise State.

Colorado State is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -5.5 points and a money line of -250. Fresno State's money line is +195. The total projection of points scored in this match is Over/Under 129.5.

