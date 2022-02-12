Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mountain West Conference showcases two of its top teams as Fresno State travels to Colorado State on Friday night.

Fresno State is 16-7 on the season and 6-4 in the Mountain West conference. The Bulldogs lost their last game in heartbreak style against Wyoming 61-59.

The team is led by Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill. Robinson averages a team-high 187 points and 8.3 rebounds. He also totals 2.8 assists. Hill also chips in 10.1 points and 2.9 assists per game.

How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Fresno State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State has been good, but Colorado State has been better. The Rams have lost just three games this season with an overall record of 18-3. They are 8-3 inside of their conference and rank No. 3. 

They have only lost on the road to San Diego State University, UNLV, and Wyoming which all happened to be conference opponents as well. They will play two big games in a row against the Bulldogs and Boise State.

Colorado State is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -5.5 points and a money line of -250. Fresno State's money line is +195. The total projection of points scored in this match is Over/Under 129.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Fresno State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natasha Cloud Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins

1 minute ago
fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17652551
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Jazz

31 minutes ago
arizona state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17630382
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Michela Moioli
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

31 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17589673
College Basketball

How to Watch Iona at Siena

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy