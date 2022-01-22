Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State heads to Nevada Friday night as they look to win their fourth straight game in college basketball.

Fresno State has been playing good basketball in the new year as it has yet to lose since the calendar turned to 2022. The Bulldogs did have its first three games postponed, but has since beaten San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.

How to Watch Freno State at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The three straight wins have them 3-1 in the Mountain West and looking to compete for the top spot in the conference standings.

Friday, the Bulldogs look to stay perfect in 2022 and get a big road win against a Nevada team that is coming off a 77-67 loss to Wyoming.

The loss was the third in their last five games and has them just 2-2 in the Mountain West and 8-7 overall.

The Wolfpack have had a strange year so far, as they already have a four-game losing streak and a five-game winning streak on the season.

They have played well and also struggled this year and it has shown in conference play.

Friday, they will look to get back on track and get an upset win of Fresno State at home.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Fresno State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
