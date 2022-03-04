How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State

On Thursday night in college basketball action, Fresno State will hit the road to take on San Diego State.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is nearing everyone's favorite time of the year. That's right, March Madness is right around the corner and fans can't wait to see what the field of teams in the tournament looks like. On Thursday night, there will be quite a few intriguing games to watch around the nation and one of them will be Fresno State hitting the road for a matchup against San Diego State.

How to Watch the Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Ahead of tonight's game, the Bulldogs hold an 18-10 record and are definitely a bubble tournament team. A big win on the road tonight would be a nice step towards working their way into the tournament. Last time out, Fresno State ended up defeating New Mexico by a final score of 71-68.

On the other side of the court, the Aztecs are in a very similar situation. They are 19-7 coming into this game and a win could punch their ticket into the tournament. San Diego State is coming off of a big-time 73-66 victory over Wyoming in their last game.

Both of these teams are talented enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. However, one of them might end up missing the big dance. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the huge victory tonight to improve their chances of getting in.

