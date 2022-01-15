Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mountain West features two teams looking for their second win in conference with the Fresno State Bulldogs and the UNLV Rebels.

The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4) have traded wins and losses in their last five games and have gone 6-4 since starting their season 5-0, while their opponents tonight, the UNLV Rebels (9-6) have found something winning five of their last six games. Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West and are looking to get some momentum and catch the conference leaders.

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Rebels got their fifth win in six games after a lopsided 85-56 win over New Mexico showing their ability to score the basketball:

This season the Rebels are starting to get back to their classic ways of scoring points in bunches. They are up to 71.3 points per game and are giving up 65.6 points to their opponents.

In their six losses, they are averaging 61.0 points per game. They have only been able to win games this season when the offense is clicking. They are not a multidimensional roster.

When the offense is clicking the Rebels are a different team. In wins they are putting up 78.2 points per game. In their last six wins it has jumped to 86.8 points per game.

If their offense is rocking, they are one of the most fun teams in the country and can score with anyone.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are putting up 66.6 points and giving up 55.9 points to their opponents.

All of their losses have come by 10 points or less this season and they have shown the ability to be competitive in every game so far. This will be a contrast of styles as the Bulldogs are a consistent team that plays well on both ends, while the Rebels have to get out and score to be competitive this season.

January
14
2022

Fresno State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
