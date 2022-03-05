Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cowboys close out the regular season at home aiming to end a two-game skid

Wyoming’s balanced scoring attack will be on display today as they play for the final time at home this season as they host Fresno State and their third-ranked scoring defense in the regular-season finale.

The two teams are battling for seeding in next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

You can stream the Fresno State at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys feature three players with double-digit scoring averages this season, led by sophomore forward Graham Ike to averages 20.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and have been led in scoring by four different players in each of their last four games.

Drake Jefferies (10.6 ppg) led Wyoming with 22 in a loss at Air Force, Ike dropped 23 in a win against Nevada, Jeremiah Oden (7.9 ppg) scored 17 in a loss against San Diego State, and Hunter Maldonado (19.0 ppg) registered 22 points in Wednesday’s loss at UNLV.

Fresno State’s defense, one of three Mountain West teams that rank in the top 10 nationally, yields only 57.4 points per game while holding their opponents to 44.0% shooting and forces 5.8 steals per game.

Junior forward Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Robinson was held in check in the Bulldogs last meeting against Wyoming, scoring only 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting in a losing effort as the Cowboys earned the 61-59 road win.

