Boise State goes for its seventh straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Fresno State.

Boise State finished off its non-conference schedule with six straight wins. The winning streak turned its season around after a 3-4 start.

How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Broncos have been playing great basketball, which includes a huge win against Washington State in their last game. It has been a fantastic stretch for them, but the start of Mountain West play will tell how good they truly are.

Their first conference game is on Tuesday night when they host a Fresno State team that has won three of its last four.

The Bulldogs head to Boise State fresh off a 69-43 win over Weber State. The win kept them from losing their second straight game after they got beat by Utah two days prior.

The loss to the Utes was just their third of the year, as they finished non-conference play with a 10-3 record.

Both of these teams played great outside of the Mountain West and are looking to make a statement in their first conference game of the year.

