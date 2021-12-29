Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State goes for its seventh straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Fresno State.
    Boise State finished off its non-conference schedule with six straight wins. The winning streak turned its season around after a 3-4 start.

    How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Fresno State at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Broncos have been playing great basketball, which includes a huge win against Washington State in their last game. It has been a fantastic stretch for them, but the start of Mountain West play will tell how good they truly are.

    Their first conference game is on Tuesday night when they host a Fresno State team that has won three of its last four.

    The Bulldogs head to Boise State fresh off a 69-43 win over Weber State. The win kept them from losing their second straight game after they got beat by Utah two days prior.

    The loss to the Utes was just their third of the year, as they finished non-conference play with a 10-3 record.

    Both of these teams played great outside of the Mountain West and are looking to make a statement in their first conference game of the year.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
