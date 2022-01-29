Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) hope to continue a 13-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Save Mart Center.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State

The Broncos record 67.7 points per game, 10 more points than the 57.7 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 66.9 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.

This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, pulling down nine per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, distributing three assists in each contest.

Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 2.9 assists per game.

Anthony Holland is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.

Holland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico W 71-63 Away 1/18/2022 Air Force W 62-56 Home 1/20/2022 Utah State W 62-59 Away 1/22/2022 San Diego State W 42-37 Away 1/25/2022 Wyoming W 65-62 Home 1/28/2022 Fresno State - Away 2/3/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State - Home 2/11/2022 UNLV - Home 2/15/2022 Air Force - Away 2/19/2022 Utah State - Home

Fresno State Schedule