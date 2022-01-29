Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) hope to continue a 13-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Save Mart Center.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State
- The Broncos record 67.7 points per game, 10 more points than the 57.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 66.9 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, pulling down nine per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, distributing three assists in each contest.
- Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 2.9 assists per game.
- Anthony Holland is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Holland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
W 71-63
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
W 62-56
Home
1/20/2022
Utah State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
San Diego State
W 42-37
Away
1/25/2022
Wyoming
W 65-62
Home
1/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/5/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/11/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/15/2022
Air Force
-
Away
2/19/2022
Utah State
-
Home
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
San Jose State
W 79-59
Home
1/14/2022
UNLV
W 73-68
Away
1/18/2022
Utah State
W 61-54
Home
1/21/2022
Nevada
L 77-73
Away
1/25/2022
New Mexico
W 65-60
Away
1/28/2022
Boise State
-
Home
2/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
2/4/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/6/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
2/11/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/16/2022
UNLV
-
Home