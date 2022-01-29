Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MWC) hope to continue a 13-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Save Mart Center.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Boise State

  • The Broncos record 67.7 points per game, 10 more points than the 57.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 66.9 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 58.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Mladen Armus is Boise State's leading rebounder, pulling down nine per game, while Emmanuel Akot is its best passer, distributing three assists in each contest.
  • Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Orlando Robinson with 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 2.9 assists per game.
  • Anthony Holland is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Holland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

W 71-63

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

W 62-56

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

W 42-37

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

W 65-62

Home

1/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/11/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/15/2022

Air Force

-

Away

2/19/2022

Utah State

-

Home

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

San Jose State

W 79-59

Home

1/14/2022

UNLV

W 73-68

Away

1/18/2022

Utah State

W 61-54

Home

1/21/2022

Nevada

L 77-73

Away

1/25/2022

New Mexico

W 65-60

Away

1/28/2022

Boise State

-

Home

2/1/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

2/4/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/6/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

2/11/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/16/2022

UNLV

-

Home

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Boise State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

