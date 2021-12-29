Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) celebrate after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Arena. Broncos won 58-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

    Boise State vs Fresno State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boise State

    -4.5

    118.5 points

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Fresno State

    • The Broncos average 14.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bulldogs give up (54.9).
    • The Bulldogs' 66.5 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 58.5 the Broncos give up.
    • The Broncos are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is tops on his team in both points (14.8) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also puts up 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.7), and also posts 6.7 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Shaver Jr. posts 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Emmanuel Akot is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyson Degenhart puts up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.2), and produces 2.5 assists.
    • Anthony Holland gets the Bulldogs 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Hill is averaging a team-leading 3.0 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 32.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • Jordan Campbell is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Leo Colimerio is putting up 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
