Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-2
121 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State
- Last year, the Golden Bears recorded only two fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Bears made 43% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears given up to their opponents (46.4%).
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly averages 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field.
- Jordan Shepherd averages 12.5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grant Anticevich posts 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 points.
- Jalen Celestine averages 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and pulled down 9.2 boards per game last season.
- Isaiah Hill averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
- Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hill and Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with Hill averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
