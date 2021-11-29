Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Cal -2 121 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State

Last year, the Golden Bears recorded only two fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

The Golden Bears made 43% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears given up to their opponents (46.4%).

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly averages 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field.

Jordan Shepherd averages 12.5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Anticevich posts 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 points.

Jalen Celestine averages 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch