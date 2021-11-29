Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State

    Cal vs Fresno State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cal

    -2

    121 points

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State

    • Last year, the Golden Bears recorded only two fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Bears made 43% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears given up to their opponents (46.4%).

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly averages 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field.
    • Jordan Shepherd averages 12.5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Grant Anticevich posts 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Joel Brown leads the Golden Bears at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 points.
    • Jalen Celestine averages 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and pulled down 9.2 boards per game last season.
    • Isaiah Hill averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
    • Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hill and Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with Hill averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at California in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15113085
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Ravens

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy