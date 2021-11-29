Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State at California in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday night, Fresno State will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against California.
    While Sunday features matchups between ranked teams that most fans will tune in for, there are also some under-the-radar games to watch. One of those matchups will feature Fresno State hitting the road to take on California.

    How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs at California Golden Bears Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Fresno State Bulldogs at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Bulldogs hold an undefeated 5-0 record. They have looked strong so far this season, but they have not faced a major test yet. In their last outing, Fresno State ended up defeating Santa Clara by a final score of 59-52.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Golden Bears have gone just 2-4 to begin the season. It has not been the start that California was hoping for, but a win over the Bulldogs would be a nice step in the right direction. They are coming off of back-to-back losses to No. 23 Florida and No. 21 Seton Hall.

    This should be a very intriguing matchup. Even though the Golden Bears have a rough record, they have played a very tough schedule. These two teams are much more evenly matched than the records would indicate.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
