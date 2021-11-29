How to Watch Fresno State at California in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
While Sunday features matchups between ranked teams that most fans will tune in for, there are also some under-the-radar games to watch. One of those matchups will feature Fresno State hitting the road to take on California.
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs at California Golden Bears Today:
Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Coming into this matchup, the Bulldogs hold an undefeated 5-0 record. They have looked strong so far this season, but they have not faced a major test yet. In their last outing, Fresno State ended up defeating Santa Clara by a final score of 59-52.
On the other side of this matchup, the Golden Bears have gone just 2-4 to begin the season. It has not been the start that California was hoping for, but a win over the Bulldogs would be a nice step in the right direction. They are coming off of back-to-back losses to No. 23 Florida and No. 21 Seton Hall.
This should be a very intriguing matchup. Even though the Golden Bears have a rough record, they have played a very tough schedule. These two teams are much more evenly matched than the records would indicate.
