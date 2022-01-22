Fresno State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fresno State Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 MWC) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -2 137.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Fresno State

The 76.3 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 19.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (56.5).

The Bulldogs' 66.6 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge puts up 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Warren Washington is tops on the Wolf Pack at 6.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 10.2 points.

Will Baker is putting up 11.5 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Kenan Blackshear averages 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch