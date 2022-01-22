Fresno State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 MWC) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada vs Fresno State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nevada

-2

137.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Fresno State

  • The 76.3 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 19.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (56.5).
  • The Bulldogs' 66.6 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • The Wolf Pack make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge puts up 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Warren Washington is tops on the Wolf Pack at 6.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 10.2 points.
  • Will Baker is putting up 11.5 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Kenan Blackshear averages 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (19.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.7), and puts up 2.8 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Holland is putting up 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 54.3% of his shots from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Isaiah Hill is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs get 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jordan Campbell.
  • Leo Colimerio is posting 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 59.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Fresno State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

fresno state
College Basketball

