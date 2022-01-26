Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State heads to New Mexico on Tuesday night to take on the Lobos in Mountain West action.

Fresno State hits the road on Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a 77-73 loss to Nevada on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs. They are now 3-2 in the Mountain West and 13-5 overall.

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 5

Live stream the Fresno State at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was their first since the calendar turned to January as Fresno State was playing great basketball and looking like they were going to be able to compete for the top of the conference.

Now, the Bulldogs are desperate to get a win against a New Mexico team that has lost six straight games.

The Lobos were struggling a bit heading into conference play, but it has gotten worse with the losing streak.

Three of those losses did come by six points or fewer, but they have yet to get that elusive first Mountain West to win.

Tuesday night they hope they can flip that trend and pick up a big upset of a Fresno State team looking to avoid losing its second straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Fresno State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 5
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16915797
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

2 minutes ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at TCU

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy