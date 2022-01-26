Fresno State heads to New Mexico on Tuesday night to take on the Lobos in Mountain West action.

Fresno State hits the road on Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a 77-73 loss to Nevada on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs. They are now 3-2 in the Mountain West and 13-5 overall.

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

The loss was their first since the calendar turned to January as Fresno State was playing great basketball and looking like they were going to be able to compete for the top of the conference.

Now, the Bulldogs are desperate to get a win against a New Mexico team that has lost six straight games.

The Lobos were struggling a bit heading into conference play, but it has gotten worse with the losing streak.

Three of those losses did come by six points or fewer, but they have yet to get that elusive first Mountain West to win.

Tuesday night they hope they can flip that trend and pick up a big upset of a Fresno State team looking to avoid losing its second straight game.

