How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC) will look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -5 139 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Fresno State

The 67.0 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 11.8 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.8).

The Lobos' 77.6 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Lobos allow to opponents.

The Lobos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson paces his squad in both points (19.7) and rebounds (8.9) per contest, and also posts 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Anthony Holland averages 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hill leads the Bulldogs at 2.9 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 9.1 points.

Jordan Campbell is posting 7.8 points, 1.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Leo Colimerio posts 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

New Mexico Players to Watch