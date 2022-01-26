Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC) will look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Fresno State

-5

139 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Fresno State

  • The 67.0 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 11.8 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.8).
  • The Lobos' 77.6 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • The Lobos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson paces his squad in both points (19.7) and rebounds (8.9) per contest, and also posts 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Holland averages 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Hill leads the Bulldogs at 2.9 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 9.1 points.
  • Jordan Campbell is posting 7.8 points, 1.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Leo Colimerio posts 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is posting a team-high 4.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the Lobos' top scorer (17.9 points per game), and he produces 2.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Javonte Johnson is the Lobos' top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 0.7 assists.
  • The Lobos get 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
  • KJ Jenkins is averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Fresno State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16915797
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

2 minutes ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at TCU

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy