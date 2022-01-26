How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC) will look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-5
139 points
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Fresno State
- The 67.0 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 11.8 fewer points than the Lobos allow (78.8).
- The Lobos' 77.6 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Lobos allow to opponents.
- The Lobos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson paces his squad in both points (19.7) and rebounds (8.9) per contest, and also posts 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Anthony Holland averages 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hill leads the Bulldogs at 2.9 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 9.1 points.
- Jordan Campbell is posting 7.8 points, 1.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Leo Colimerio posts 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is posting a team-high 4.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the Lobos' top scorer (17.9 points per game), and he produces 2.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Javonte Johnson is the Lobos' top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he posts 9.1 points and 0.7 assists.
- The Lobos get 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
- KJ Jenkins is averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
