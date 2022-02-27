Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) will host the New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

  • The Bulldogs average 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Lobos give up.
  • The Lobos put up 17.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (57.4).
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
  • The Lobos' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.4 points and grabs 8.0 boards per game.
  • Isaiah Hill is Fresno State's best passer, dishing out 3.0 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
  • Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Lobos.
  • New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Jay Allen-Tovar with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.4 per game.
  • KJ Jenkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lobos with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • House (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Allen-Tovar (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Wyoming

L 61-59

Home

2/11/2022

Colorado State

L 65-50

Away

2/16/2022

UNLV

L 60-57

Home

2/19/2022

San Diego State

L 61-44

Home

2/22/2022

Air Force

W 65-40

Away

2/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

3/3/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Wyoming

W 75-66

Home

2/17/2022

Colorado State

L 83-68

Home

2/20/2022

San Jose State

L 71-55

Away

2/22/2022

Utah State

L 81-56

Away

2/26/2022

Air Force

W 69-65

Home

2/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

3/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

New Mexico at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
