How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) will host the New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Save Mart Center

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

The Bulldogs average 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Lobos give up.

The Lobos put up 17.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (57.4).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.

The Lobos' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.4 points and grabs 8.0 boards per game.

Isaiah Hill is Fresno State's best passer, dishing out 3.0 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.

Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Lobos.

New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Jay Allen-Tovar with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.4 per game.

KJ Jenkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lobos with 2.0 made threes per game.

House (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Allen-Tovar (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Wyoming L 61-59 Home 2/11/2022 Colorado State L 65-50 Away 2/16/2022 UNLV L 60-57 Home 2/19/2022 San Diego State L 61-44 Home 2/22/2022 Air Force W 65-40 Away 2/28/2022 New Mexico - Home 3/3/2022 San Diego State - Away 3/5/2022 Wyoming - Away

New Mexico Schedule