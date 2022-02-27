How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) will host the New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. New Mexico
- The Bulldogs average 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Lobos give up.
- The Lobos put up 17.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (57.4).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- The Lobos' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.4 points and grabs 8.0 boards per game.
- Isaiah Hill is Fresno State's best passer, dishing out 3.0 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
- Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Lobos.
- New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Jay Allen-Tovar with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.4 per game.
- KJ Jenkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lobos with 2.0 made threes per game.
- House (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Allen-Tovar (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Wyoming
L 61-59
Home
2/11/2022
Colorado State
L 65-50
Away
2/16/2022
UNLV
L 60-57
Home
2/19/2022
San Diego State
L 61-44
Home
2/22/2022
Air Force
W 65-40
Away
2/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
3/3/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Wyoming
W 75-66
Home
2/17/2022
Colorado State
L 83-68
Home
2/20/2022
San Jose State
L 71-55
Away
2/22/2022
Utah State
L 81-56
Away
2/26/2022
Air Force
W 69-65
Home
2/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
3/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
