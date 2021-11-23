Fresno State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
- The Waves' 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents knocked down.
- The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and pulled down 9.2 boards per game last season.
- Isaiah Hill averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
- Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hill averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Robinson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette racks up 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.
- Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.4 points and 2.2 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
- Mallette makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
- Pepperdine's leader in steals and blocks is Mallette with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fresno Pacific
W 74-54
Home
11/12/2021
LIU
W 84-60
Home
11/15/2021
Idaho
W 69-62
Home
11/23/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
11/25/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
11/28/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/1/2021
San Diego
-
Home
12/4/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
12/8/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rice
L 82-63
Away
11/12/2021
Idaho State
W 65-60
Home
11/15/2021
Utah Valley
L 86-74
Home
11/17/2021
UC Davis
W 72-67
Home
11/20/2021
UC Irvine
L 82-48
Away
11/23/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/24/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
11/30/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
-
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Pepperdine at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:00
AM/EST
