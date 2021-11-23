Fresno State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Save Mart Center

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).

The Waves' 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents knocked down.

The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and pulled down 9.2 boards per game last season.

Isaiah Hill averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.

Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Hill averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Robinson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Houston Mallette racks up 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.

Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.4 points and 2.2 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.

Mallette makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.

Pepperdine's leader in steals and blocks is Mallette with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Fresno Pacific W 74-54 Home 11/12/2021 LIU W 84-60 Home 11/15/2021 Idaho W 69-62 Home 11/23/2021 Pepperdine - Home 11/25/2021 Santa Clara - Home 11/28/2021 Cal - Away 12/1/2021 San Diego - Home 12/4/2021 CSU Northridge - Home 12/8/2021 San Francisco - Away

Pepperdine Schedule