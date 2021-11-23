Fresno State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Save Mart Center
    Arena: Save Mart Center

    Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

    • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
    • The Waves' 76.9 points per game last year were 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents knocked down.
    • The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and pulled down 9.2 boards per game last season.
    • Isaiah Hill averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
    • Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hill averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Robinson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette racks up 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.
    • Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.4 points and 2.2 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
    • Mallette makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
    • Pepperdine's leader in steals and blocks is Mallette with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fresno Pacific

    W 74-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    LIU

    W 84-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Idaho

    W 69-62

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Rice

    L 82-63

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Idaho State

    W 65-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 86-74

    Home

    11/17/2021

    UC Davis

    W 72-67

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 82-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Pepperdine at Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
