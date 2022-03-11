Skip to main content

How to Watch the Mountain West Quarterfinal Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State and San Diego State battle in the last quarterfinal of the Mountain West Tournament Thursday night.

Fresno State snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday when it snuck by San Jose State 69-67 in overtime. It was the third straight overtime game for the Bulldogs, but the first one they have won.

How to Watch the Mountain West Quarterfinal Fresno State vs San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Fresno State vs San Diego State game on fuboTV:

They lost in double overtime to San Diego State a week ago and then lost in overtime to Wyoming on Saturday to end the regular season.

The Bulldogs finished 18-12 overall and 8-9 in the Mountain West but lost six of their last eight.

Thursday, they get a date with third-seeded San Diego State looking to avenge the double-overtime loss.

The Aztecs, though, will be looking to beat them again and advance to the semifinals on Friday.

San Diego State has been playing great basketball to end the season. The Aztecs have won four straight and nine of their last 10 games to finish 21-7 overall and 13-4 in the Mountain West.

It has been a great ending, but the Aztecs now want to make a run in the tournament to help their resume for the NCAA Tournament.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Fresno State vs. San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
