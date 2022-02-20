Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State
- The Aztecs score 65.6 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 58.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Aztecs have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
- Bradley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson averages 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 3.0 assists per game.
- Hill knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
San Diego State Schedule
2/4/2022
Colorado State
L 58-57
Away
2/6/2022
Nevada
W 65-63
Home
2/9/2022
San Jose State
W 72-62
Away
2/12/2022
Air Force
W 76-64
Home
2/15/2022
Utah State
W 75-56
Home
2/19/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/22/2022
Boise State
-
Away
2/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/28/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/3/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Nevada
-
Away
Fresno State Schedule
2/1/2022
San Jose State
W 73-43
Away
2/4/2022
Nevada
W 73-56
Home
2/6/2022
Wyoming
L 61-59
Home
2/11/2022
Colorado State
L 65-50
Away
2/16/2022
UNLV
L 60-57
Home
2/19/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
2/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
3/3/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Wyoming
-
Away