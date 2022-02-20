Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

The Aztecs score 65.6 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 58.0 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

This season, the Aztecs have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.

Bradley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson averages 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 3.0 assists per game.

Hill knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Colorado State L 58-57 Away 2/6/2022 Nevada W 65-63 Home 2/9/2022 San Jose State W 72-62 Away 2/12/2022 Air Force W 76-64 Home 2/15/2022 Utah State W 75-56 Home 2/19/2022 Fresno State - Away 2/22/2022 Boise State - Away 2/25/2022 San Jose State - Home 2/28/2022 Wyoming - Away 3/3/2022 Fresno State - Home 3/5/2022 Nevada - Away

Fresno State Schedule