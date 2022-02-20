Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

  • The Aztecs score 65.6 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 58.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 57.7 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Aztecs have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • The Bulldogs' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Nathan Mensah is San Diego State's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Trey Pulliam is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • Bradley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aztecs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson averages 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 3.0 assists per game.
  • Hill knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fresno State while Robinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Colorado State

L 58-57

Away

2/6/2022

Nevada

W 65-63

Home

2/9/2022

San Jose State

W 72-62

Away

2/12/2022

Air Force

W 76-64

Home

2/15/2022

Utah State

W 75-56

Home

2/19/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

-

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

San Jose State

W 73-43

Away

2/4/2022

Nevada

W 73-56

Home

2/6/2022

Wyoming

L 61-59

Home

2/11/2022

Colorado State

L 65-50

Away

2/16/2022

UNLV

L 60-57

Home

2/19/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

2/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

3/3/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

San Diego State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

