How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC) will look to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

  • The 65.8 points per game the Aztecs average are eight more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).
  • The Bulldogs put up 7.9 more points per game (65.2) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (57.3).
  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley is tops on the Aztecs at 17.2 points per contest, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 5 rebounds.
  • Nathan Mensah is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 7.5 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Keshad Johnson is putting up 7.6 points, 1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 8.3 points.
  • Lamont Butler posts 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson is averaging team highs in points (18.7 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is producing 2.8 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Bulldogs receive 9.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Anthony Holland.
  • Isaiah Hill paces the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Leo Colimerio is averaging 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 61.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Bulldogs receive 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jordan Campbell.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Fresno State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
