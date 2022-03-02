Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC) will look to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

The 65.8 points per game the Aztecs average are eight more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).

The Bulldogs put up 7.9 more points per game (65.2) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (57.3).

The Aztecs are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley is tops on the Aztecs at 17.2 points per contest, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Nathan Mensah is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 7.5 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Keshad Johnson is putting up 7.6 points, 1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Trey Pulliam paces the Aztecs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 8.3 points.

Lamont Butler posts 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch