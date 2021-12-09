San Francisco goes for its ninth straight win to start the season when it hosts Fresno State on Wednesday night.

San Francisco is quietly going about its business out west and has yet to lose a game. The Dons have won their first eight games to start the year, as they look to prove the WCC has more than just Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the conference.

How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Dons have won close games and blowouts and have looked like they have a shot to challenge the top teams in the WCC.

Wednesday night, though, they will get a tough test against a Fresno State team that has just one loss on the year.

The Bulldogs head to San Francisco on a two-game winning streak after losing their first and only game of the year to Cal a week and a half ago.

On Wednesday, Fresno State plays the sixth of eight straight games against teams from California. The team is currently 4-1 against such schools.

