Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Francisco goes for its ninth straight win to start the season when it hosts Fresno State on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    San Francisco is quietly going about its business out west and has yet to lose a game. The Dons have won their first eight games to start the year, as they look to prove the WCC has more than just Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the conference.

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Fresno State at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dons have won close games and blowouts and have looked like they have a shot to challenge the top teams in the WCC.

    Wednesday night, though, they will get a tough test against a Fresno State team that has just one loss on the year.

    The Bulldogs head to San Francisco on a two-game winning streak after losing their first and only game of the year to Cal a week and a half ago.

    On Wednesday, Fresno State plays the sixth of eight straight games against teams from California. The team is currently 4-1 against such schools.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Fresno State at San Francisco in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    45 seconds ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    45 seconds ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    45 seconds ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    45 seconds ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    10 minutes ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Canucks

    1 hour ago
    gonzaga women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington State at Gonzaga

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy