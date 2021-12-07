Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State

    • The Dons put up 23.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (55.3).
    • The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow.
    • The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.7% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Yauhen Massalski paces the Dons at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 13.0 points.
    • Khalil Shabazz posts 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Gabe Stefanini posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Josh Kunen averages 5.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs in scoring (20.0 points per game), rebounding (8.8) and assists (3.4), shooting 53.4% from the field. He also produces 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Campbell gives the Bulldogs 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Hill is posting 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
    • Anthony Holland gets the Bulldogs 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Bulldogs get 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Leo Colimerio.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Fresno State at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

