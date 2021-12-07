Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State
- The Dons put up 23.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (55.3).
- The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow.
- The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.7% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Yauhen Massalski paces the Dons at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 13.0 points.
- Khalil Shabazz posts 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Gabe Stefanini posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Kunen averages 5.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs in scoring (20.0 points per game), rebounding (8.8) and assists (3.4), shooting 53.4% from the field. He also produces 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Jordan Campbell gives the Bulldogs 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hill is posting 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Anthony Holland gets the Bulldogs 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs get 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Leo Colimerio.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Fresno State at San Francisco
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)