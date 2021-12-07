Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (9-0) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium

War Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Fresno State

The Dons put up 23.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (55.3).

The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Dons allow.

The Dons make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.7% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.

San Francisco Players to Watch

Yauhen Massalski paces the Dons at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 13.0 points.

Khalil Shabazz posts 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Stefanini posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Kunen averages 5.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

