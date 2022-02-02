Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Jose State hosts conference foe Fresno State on Tuesday night looking to snap its seven-game losing streak.

San Jose State is still searching for that elusive first conference win. On Tuesday it hopes to get just that against a Fresno State team it lost to 79-59 back on Jan. 11.

That loss was the first of seven straight for the Spartans that has them 0-7 in the Mountain West and 7-12 overall.

The Spartans played well during non-conference games, but they haven't been able to solve their conference opponents yet.

Tuesday they will look to avenge that early, season loss and finally get their first conference win.

Fresno State will look to keep that from happening as it tries to bounce back from a tough loss to Boise State on Friday.

The Bulldogs nearly dealt the Broncos their first conference loss of the year, but came up short in the 68-63 overtime defeat. It was a great game, but they just couldn't make enough plays down the stretch to get the win.

The loss dropped them to 4-3 in the Mountain West and kept them from winning a second straight game after they beat New Mexico last Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have won four of six, though, and will look to say focused and get the season sweep of San Jose State on Tuesday night.

