How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC) square off against the No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 7:00 PM.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Jose State
- The Bulldogs record 7.3 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Spartans give up (72.4).
- The Spartans' 64.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.2 points and 8.2 boards per game.
- Isaiah Hill is Fresno State's best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Holland, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks per game.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore has the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring (13.0 per game), rebounds (5.2 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).
- Tibet Gorener averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
San Diego State
L 61-44
Home
2/22/2022
Air Force
W 65-40
Away
2/28/2022
New Mexico
W 71-68
Home
3/3/2022
San Diego State
L 65-64
Away
3/5/2022
Wyoming
L 68-64
Away
3/9/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
L 90-60
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
W 71-55
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
L 77-52
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
L 58-54
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
L 75-52
Home
3/9/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
