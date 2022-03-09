Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC) square off against the No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

The Bulldogs record 7.3 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Spartans give up (72.4).

The Spartans' 64.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.2 points and 8.2 boards per game.

Isaiah Hill is Fresno State's best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Holland, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore has the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring (13.0 per game), rebounds (5.2 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).

Tibet Gorener averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 San Diego State L 61-44 Home 2/22/2022 Air Force W 65-40 Away 2/28/2022 New Mexico W 71-68 Home 3/3/2022 San Diego State L 65-64 Away 3/5/2022 Wyoming L 68-64 Away 3/9/2022 San Jose State - Home

San Jose State Schedule