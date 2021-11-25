Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET. The Broncos will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Santa Clara
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Broncos put up were only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).
- The Bulldogs' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- The Broncos scoring leader is Jalen Williams, who averages 20.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- Pipes leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Santa Clara steals leader is Pipes, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
- Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 84-77
Home
11/12/2021
Stanford
W 88-72
Home
11/16/2021
Nevada
W 96-74
Home
11/19/2021
Cal Poly
W 87-57
Home
11/22/2021
TCU
W 85-66
Away
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
-
Away
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fresno Pacific
W 74-54
Home
11/12/2021
LIU
W 84-60
Home
11/15/2021
Idaho
W 69-62
Home
11/23/2021
Pepperdine
W 70-63
Home
11/25/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
11/28/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/1/2021
San Diego
-
Home
12/4/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
12/8/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/11/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home