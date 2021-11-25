Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET. The Broncos will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight.

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Save Mart Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Santa Clara

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Broncos put up were only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).
    • The Bulldogs' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • The Broncos scoring leader is Jalen Williams, who averages 20.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • Pipes leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Santa Clara steals leader is Pipes, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
    • Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 84-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stanford

    W 88-72

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nevada

    W 96-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 87-57

    Home

    11/22/2021

    TCU

    W 85-66

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fresno Pacific

    W 74-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    LIU

    W 84-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Idaho

    W 69-62

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Santa Clara at Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

