Fresno State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET. The Broncos will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Santa Clara

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Broncos put up were only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (67.4).

The Bulldogs' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The Broncos scoring leader is Jalen Williams, who averages 20.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

Pipes leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Santa Clara steals leader is Pipes, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson scored 14.6 points and grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game last season.

Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.

Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 CSU Fullerton W 84-77 Home 11/12/2021 Stanford W 88-72 Home 11/16/2021 Nevada W 96-74 Home 11/19/2021 Cal Poly W 87-57 Home 11/22/2021 TCU W 85-66 Away 11/25/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/27/2021 UC Irvine - Home 11/30/2021 Hawaii - Home 12/4/2021 Louisiana Tech - Home 12/7/2021 Mount St. Mary's - Home 12/11/2021 Cal - Away

Fresno State Schedule