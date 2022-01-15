Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) hit the road in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-1.5
129.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Fresno State
- The Bulldogs score 66.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 65.6 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels' 71.3 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 55.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rebels have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 19.5 points per contest and 8.3 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.
- Anthony Holland posts 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hill paces his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also puts up 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Campbell is averaging 7.8 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Leo Colimerio puts up 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is averaging team highs in points (18.4 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 3.6 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.
- Donovan Williams gets the Rebels 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jordan McCabe is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Michael Nuga is posting 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 36.0% of his shots from the field.
