Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) hit the road in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Fresno State

-1.5

129.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Fresno State

  • The Bulldogs score 66.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 65.6 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels' 71.3 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 55.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Rebels have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 19.5 points per contest and 8.3 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.
  • Anthony Holland posts 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Hill paces his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also puts up 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Campbell is averaging 7.8 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Leo Colimerio puts up 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton is averaging team highs in points (18.4 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 3.6 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Donovan Williams gets the Rebels 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jordan McCabe is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Michael Nuga is posting 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 36.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Fresno State at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
