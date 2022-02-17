How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. UNLV

The Bulldogs put up 66.2 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels score an average of 71.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Rebels have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.9 points and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.

Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages three assists per game to go with his 10 PPG scoring average.

Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton averages 21.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.

UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.

Hamilton is the most prolific from deep for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (one per game).

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/28/2022 Boise State L 68-63 Home 2/1/2022 San Jose State W 73-43 Away 2/4/2022 Nevada W 73-56 Home 2/6/2022 Wyoming L 61-59 Home 2/11/2022 Colorado State L 65-50 Away 2/16/2022 UNLV - Home 2/19/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/22/2022 Air Force - Away 2/28/2022 New Mexico - Home 3/3/2022 San Diego State - Away 3/5/2022 Wyoming - Away

