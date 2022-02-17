How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. UNLV
- The Bulldogs put up 66.2 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels score an average of 71.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Rebels have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.9 points and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages three assists per game to go with his 10 PPG scoring average.
- Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton averages 21.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
- UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.
- Hamilton is the most prolific from deep for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (one per game).
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/28/2022
Boise State
L 68-63
Home
2/1/2022
San Jose State
W 73-43
Away
2/4/2022
Nevada
W 73-56
Home
2/6/2022
Wyoming
L 61-59
Home
2/11/2022
Colorado State
L 65-50
Away
2/16/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/19/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
2/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
3/3/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/28/2022
Colorado State
W 88-74
Away
2/1/2022
Nevada
W 69-58
Home
2/5/2022
Utah State
L 90-75
Away
2/8/2022
Air Force
W 78-44
Home
2/11/2022
Boise State
L 69-63
Away
2/16/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/19/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
2/22/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/26/2022
Boise State
-
Home
3/2/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
3/5/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
