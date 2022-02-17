Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. UNLV

  • The Bulldogs put up 66.2 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels score an average of 71.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Rebels have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points and rebounds is Orlando Robinson, who scores 18.9 points and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages three assists per game to go with his 10 PPG scoring average.
  • Hill leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Fresno State steals leader is Hill, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton averages 21.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.8 per game.
  • Hamilton is the most prolific from deep for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hamm (one per game).

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/28/2022

Boise State

L 68-63

Home

2/1/2022

San Jose State

W 73-43

Away

2/4/2022

Nevada

W 73-56

Home

2/6/2022

Wyoming

L 61-59

Home

2/11/2022

Colorado State

L 65-50

Away

2/16/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/19/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

2/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

3/3/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/28/2022

Colorado State

W 88-74

Away

2/1/2022

Nevada

W 69-58

Home

2/5/2022

Utah State

L 90-75

Away

2/8/2022

Air Force

W 78-44

Home

2/11/2022

Boise State

L 69-63

Away

2/16/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

-

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

UNLV at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

1 minute ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

1 minute ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

1 minute ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

1 minute ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

1 minute ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

1 minute ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy