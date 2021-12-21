How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah

Utah has done an excellent job of defending its home court so far in 2021. The Utes' next test comes Tuesday against Fresno State.

Fresno State has been a force to be reckoned with a month and a half into the men's college basketball season. The Bulldogs have been dominant, especially on the defensive end of the floor. They're allowing just 56 points per game, which ranks eighth in the nation.

On Tuesday, they'll head on the road to face a Utah team that has been nearly impossible to beat in Salt Lake City.

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

The Bulldogs come into this game at 9–2 on the season, with wins in four of their last five games. They've held opponents to 48 or fewer points in three of those contests.

Last time out, Fresno State took down Cal Poly 83–48. The Bulldogs shot 52.4% from three in that game, making 11 of 21 shots.

Utah is 7–4 so far this season but 5–1 when playing at home. Its lone loss came at the hands of No. 18 BYU in late November.

Fresno State's defense will need to be extra careful against Utah and not give the Utes free chances at the line. Utah is one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, hitting 79.8% of its shots at the charity stripe. That's the best number in the Pac-12 and 11th-best in the nation.

