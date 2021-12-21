Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah has done an excellent job of defending its home court so far in 2021. The Utes' next test comes Tuesday against Fresno State.
    Author:

    Fresno State has been a force to be reckoned with a month and a half into the men's college basketball season. The Bulldogs have been dominant, especially on the defensive end of the floor. They're allowing just 56 points per game, which ranks eighth in the nation.

    On Tuesday, they'll head on the road to face a Utah team that has been nearly impossible to beat in Salt Lake City.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain

    Live stream Fresno State vs. Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs come into this game at 9–2 on the season, with wins in four of their last five games. They've held opponents to 48 or fewer points in three of those contests.

    Last time out, Fresno State took down Cal Poly 83–48. The Bulldogs shot 52.4% from three in that game, making 11 of 21 shots.

    Utah is 7–4 so far this season but 5–1 when playing at home. Its lone loss came at the hands of No. 18 BYU in late November. 

    Fresno State's defense will need to be extra careful against Utah and not give the Utes free chances at the line. Utah is one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, hitting 79.8% of its shots at the charity stripe. That's the best number in the Pac-12 and 11th-best in the nation. 

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Fresno State vs. Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fort Wayne at Michigan

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Arkansas

    4 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oklahoma

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15838696
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stanford at South Carolina

    4 minutes ago
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina

    4 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

    How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Quilmes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy