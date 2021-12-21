Publish date:
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (7-4) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-3.5
135 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. Fresno State
- The Utes score 18.6 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs give up (56.0).
- The Bulldogs' 67.8 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 66.6 the Utes give up.
- The Utes make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Bulldogs' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson paces his squad in both points (13.7) and rebounds (5.9) per game, and also posts 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Rollie Worster leads the Utes at 3.8 assists per game, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 points.
- Both Gach is averaging 12.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- Marco Anthony puts up 6.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson paces the Bulldogs in scoring (18.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and assists (2.9), making 51.9% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Anthony Holland is averaging 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Bulldogs get 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jordan Campbell.
- Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 33.0% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Leo Colimerio is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 52.5% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Fresno State at Utah
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)