Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State
- The Bulldogs score only 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).
- The Aggies put up 20.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.6).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who averages 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Holland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean puts up 19.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Rylan Jones' assist statline leads Utah State; he dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Steven Ashworth hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Bean (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah State while Brandon Horvath (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Utah
L 55-50
Away
12/23/2021
Weber State
W 69-43
Away
12/28/2021
Boise State
L 65-55
Away
1/11/2022
San Jose State
W 79-59
Home
1/14/2022
UNLV
W 73-68
Away
1/18/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/21/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/25/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
1/28/2022
Boise State
-
Home
2/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
2/4/2022
Nevada
-
Home
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Portland State
W 81-62
Home
12/29/2021
Air Force
L 49-47
Away
1/8/2022
New Mexico
W 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Colorado State
L 77-72
Away
1/15/2022
Wyoming
L 71-69
Home
1/18/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/26/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/1/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home