Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State

  • The Bulldogs score only 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).
  • The Aggies put up 20.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.6).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who averages 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Anthony Holland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean puts up 19.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Rylan Jones' assist statline leads Utah State; he dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
  • Steven Ashworth hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Bean (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah State while Brandon Horvath (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Fresno State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Utah

L 55-50

Away

12/23/2021

Weber State

W 69-43

Away

12/28/2021

Boise State

L 65-55

Away

1/11/2022

San Jose State

W 79-59

Home

1/14/2022

UNLV

W 73-68

Away

1/18/2022

Utah State

-

Home

1/21/2022

Nevada

-

Away

1/25/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/28/2022

Boise State

-

Home

2/1/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

2/4/2022

Nevada

-

Home

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Portland State

W 81-62

Home

12/29/2021

Air Force

L 49-47

Away

1/8/2022

New Mexico

W 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

L 77-72

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

L 71-69

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/26/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/1/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Utah State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
