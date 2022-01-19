Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State

The Bulldogs score only 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).

The Aggies put up 20.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.6).

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who averages 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Holland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean puts up 19.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Rylan Jones' assist statline leads Utah State; he dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Steven Ashworth hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Bean (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah State while Brandon Horvath (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Utah L 55-50 Away 12/23/2021 Weber State W 69-43 Away 12/28/2021 Boise State L 65-55 Away 1/11/2022 San Jose State W 79-59 Home 1/14/2022 UNLV W 73-68 Away 1/18/2022 Utah State - Home 1/21/2022 Nevada - Away 1/25/2022 New Mexico - Away 1/28/2022 Boise State - Home 2/1/2022 San Jose State - Away 2/4/2022 Nevada - Home

Utah State Schedule