How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Chad Baker-Mazara (20) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-8 MWC) at Arena-Auditorium, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Fresno State

The Cowboys put up 74 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

The Cowboys make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado posts a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Graham Ike is tops on his team in both points (20.1) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also puts up 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Drake Jeffries is putting up 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Jeremiah Oden puts up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Xavier Dusell puts up 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch