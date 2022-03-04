How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-8 MWC) at Arena-Auditorium, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Fresno State
- The Cowboys put up 74 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- The Cowboys make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado posts a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the field.
- Graham Ike is tops on his team in both points (20.1) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also puts up 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Drake Jeffries is putting up 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Jeremiah Oden puts up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Xavier Dusell puts up 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and delivers 2.8 assists.
- The Bulldogs get 9.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Anthony Holland.
- Isaiah Hill is putting up a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Leo Colimerio gets the Bulldogs 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Campbell is averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.
