Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Chad Baker-Mazara (20) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 28, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Chad Baker-Mazara (20) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-8 MWC) at Arena-Auditorium, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Fresno State

  • The Cowboys put up 74 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • The Cowboys make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado posts a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the field.
  • Graham Ike is tops on his team in both points (20.1) and rebounds (9.7) per game, and also puts up 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Drake Jeffries is putting up 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Jeremiah Oden puts up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Dusell puts up 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and delivers 2.8 assists.
  • The Bulldogs get 9.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Anthony Holland.
  • Isaiah Hill is putting up a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
  • Leo Colimerio gets the Bulldogs 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Campbell is averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Fresno State at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy