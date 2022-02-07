How to Watch Furman at East Tennessee State in Men's College Basketball

Furman (17–8) and its 9–3 Southern Conference record head on the road on Monday to take on East Tennessee State (12–13), which sits at 4–8 in conference play.

How to Watch Furman at East Tennessee State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Paladins have already taken down the Bucs once this season, winning 78–69 back on Jan. 12.

In the win, Furman was led in scoring by Conley Garrison, who scored 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals. Mike Bothwell scored 15 points and added six assists.

On the other side, the Bucs played a strong game, with Ty Brewer leading the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ledarrius Brewer added 10 points, five assists and five rebounds, while David Sloan had 12 points and three steals.

Both of these teams enter this game with a loss in their most recent contest. Furman lost 58–56 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday, which ended a five-game winning streak for the Paladins.

ETSU has lost five in a row, most recently falling 62–60 on Saturday at Wofford. The team's last win was on Jan. 19 against Mercer.

