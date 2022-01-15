Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chattanooga Mocs (13-4, 3-1 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (12-6, 4-1 SoCon) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Chattanooga -3.5 143 points

Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. Furman

The 77.8 points per game the Mocs put up are 6.9 more points than the Paladins allow (70.9).

The Paladins score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Mocs give up to opponents.

The Mocs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Silvio De Sousa paces the Mocs at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 12.3 points.

David Jean-Baptiste is posting 14.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Darius Banks averages 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

A.J. Caldwell is posting 4.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Furman Players to Watch