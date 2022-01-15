Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (13-4, 3-1 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (12-6, 4-1 SoCon) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: McKenzie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chattanooga
-3.5
143 points
Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. Furman
- The 77.8 points per game the Mocs put up are 6.9 more points than the Paladins allow (70.9).
- The Paladins score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Mocs give up to opponents.
- The Mocs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Silvio De Sousa paces the Mocs at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 12.3 points.
- David Jean-Baptiste is posting 14.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Darius Banks averages 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- A.J. Caldwell is posting 4.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson is No. 1 on the Paladins in rebounding (7.7 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 15.2 points. He also posts 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Mike Bothwell gets the Paladins 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Alex Hunter tops the Paladins in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (3.3), and puts up 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Conley Garrison is putting up 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
- Marcus Foster gives the Paladins 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Furman at UT-Chattanooga
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)