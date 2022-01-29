How to Watch Furman vs. Mercer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hawkins Arena

Hawkins Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman

The Bears put up 71.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.

The Paladins put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.6 the Bears give up to opponents.

The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Mercer Players to Watch

Felipe Haase is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (6.1) and assists (3.3) per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

James Glisson III is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Kamar Robertson puts up 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.7% from the field.

Shawn Walker puts up 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the floor.

Furman Players to Watch