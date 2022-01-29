Skip to main content

How to Watch Furman vs. Mercer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Hawkins Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman

  • The Bears put up 71.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.
  • The Paladins put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Paladins allow to opponents.
  • The Paladins have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Felipe Haase is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (6.1) and assists (3.3) per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • James Glisson III is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
  • Kamar Robertson puts up 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.7% from the field.
  • Shawn Walker puts up 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the floor.

Furman Players to Watch

  • Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding (7.6 per game) and assists (3.7), and produces 15.4 points. He also posts 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
  • Mike Bothwell is the Paladins' top scorer (15.8 points per game), and he delivers 3.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
  • The Paladins get 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Alex Hunter.
  • Conley Garrison gives the Paladins 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Foster is putting up 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Furman at Mercer

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Panthers

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period. The goal was overturn upon review at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Notre Dame

1 minute ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Kansas

1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy