How to Watch Furman vs. Mercer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hawkins Arena
Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman
- The Bears put up 71.7 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.
- The Paladins put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Mercer Players to Watch
- Felipe Haase is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (6.1) and assists (3.3) per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- James Glisson III is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Kamar Robertson puts up 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 36.7% from the field.
- Shawn Walker puts up 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the floor.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding (7.6 per game) and assists (3.7), and produces 15.4 points. He also posts 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Mike Bothwell is the Paladins' top scorer (15.8 points per game), and he delivers 3.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- The Paladins get 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Alex Hunter.
- Conley Garrison gives the Paladins 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Foster is putting up 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the field.
