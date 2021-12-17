How to Watch Furman at Mississippi State

Mississippi State goes for its second straight win on Friday when it hosts Furman in men's college basketball.

The Mississippi State men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it defeated Georgia State 79–50. The Bulldogs were coming off close losses to Minnesota and Colorado State but got back in the win column.

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Bulldogs are now 7–3 on the year and, starting with Furman, have two more nonconference games before they jump into SEC play.

On Friday, they will look to keep the momentum going and win their second straight against a Furman team coming off a loss to North Carolina.

The Paladins' loss to the Tar Heels was their second over their last three outings, but they are still 7–4 on the season.

Furman is no stranger to playing big-name teams and already has an upset of Louisville earlier this year. It has been a giant slayer over the last couple of years and on Friday, it will look to get another upset win at Mississippi State.

