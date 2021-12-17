Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Furman at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mississippi State goes for its second straight win on Friday when it hosts Furman in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Mississippi State men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it defeated Georgia State 79–50.  The Bulldogs were coming off close losses to Minnesota and Colorado State but got back in the win column.

    How to Watch Furman at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Furman at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs are now 7–3 on the year and, starting with Furman, have two more nonconference games before they jump into SEC play.

    On Friday, they will look to keep the momentum going and win their second straight against a Furman team coming off a loss to North Carolina.

    The Paladins' loss to the Tar Heels was their second over their last three outings, but they are still 7–4 on the season.

    Furman is no stranger to playing big-name teams and already has an upset of Louisville earlier this year. It has been a giant slayer over the last couple of years and on Friday, it will look to get another upset win at Mississippi State.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Furman at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Rangers

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Magic

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats

    4 minutes ago
    mississippi state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Furman at Mississippi State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Richmond vs. NC State in Men's College Basketball

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) gets chased by Kent State Golden Flashes safety C.J. Holmes (29) during the fourth quarter of the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois: Cure Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy