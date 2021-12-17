Publish date:
How to Watch Furman vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-3) face the Furman Paladins (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-7.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Furman
- The Bulldogs score just 2.0 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Paladins allow (75.7).
- The Paladins average 21.0 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (60.8).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore averages 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Brooks leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.0), and also posts 10.7 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Cameron Matthews is putting up 4.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson is No. 1 on the Paladins in rebounding (8.4 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 16.4 points. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- The Paladins get 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Mike Bothwell.
- Conley Garrison is averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Marcus Foster is averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
17
2021
Furman at Mississippi State
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)