    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Furman vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Hunter (10) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-3) face the Furman Paladins (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman

    Mississippi State vs Furman Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mississippi State

    -7.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Furman

    • The Bulldogs score just 2.0 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Paladins allow (75.7).
    • The Paladins average 21.0 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (60.8).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Paladins allow to opponents.
    • The Paladins have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Shakeel Moore averages 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
    • Garrison Brooks leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.0), and also posts 10.7 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Cameron Matthews is putting up 4.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

    Furman Players to Watch

    • Jalen Slawson is No. 1 on the Paladins in rebounding (8.4 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 16.4 points. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • The Paladins get 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Mike Bothwell.
    • Conley Garrison is averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
    • Marcus Foster is averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Furman at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
