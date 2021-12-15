Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Furman at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday evening, Furman will hit the road to try to pull off a massive upset over North Carolina.
    There will be plenty of good college basketball games for fans to watch Tuesday evening. Today also features some games where teams will try to pull off massive upsets. One of those games will see Furman hitting the road for a matchup against North Carolina.

    How to Watch Furman Paladins at North Carolina Tar Heels Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    Live stream the Furman Paladins at North Carolina Tar Heels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Paladins have started the season off with a 7-3 record. They have looked solid so far, but there is no question that they are major underdogs tonight. Furman would be picking up one of the biggest wins in recent school history if it pulled this off. 

    On the other side of the court, the Tar Heels have gone 7-2 so far this season. They once again look like a potential contender come tournament time. Last time out, the Tar Heels took care of business against Elon by a final score of 80-63.

    Why should fans tune into this game when the Tar Heels are such big favorites? Quite simply, because there is the potential for a huge upset tonight. Make sure to watch to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

