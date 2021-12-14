Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman

    North Carolina vs Furman Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -10

    156.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman

    • The Tar Heels score 5.2 more points per game (81.1) than the Paladins give up (75.9).
    • The Paladins' 83.9 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Paladins allow to opponents.
    • The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.
    • RJ Davis puts up 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Brady Manek is putting up 13.0 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Dawson Garcia is posting 11.3 points, 0.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

    Furman Players to Watch

    • Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding (8.6 per game), and puts up 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Mike Bothwell is putting up 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
    • The Paladins get 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Conley Garrison.
    • Marcus Foster gets the Paladins 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Furman at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Jets

    1 minute ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Creighton

    1 minute ago
    minnesota basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Knicks

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy