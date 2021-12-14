Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -10 156.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman

The Tar Heels score 5.2 more points per game (81.1) than the Paladins give up (75.9).

The Paladins' 83.9 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.

RJ Davis puts up 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Brady Manek is putting up 13.0 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Dawson Garcia is posting 11.3 points, 0.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

