Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-10
156.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman
- The Tar Heels score 5.2 more points per game (81.1) than the Paladins give up (75.9).
- The Paladins' 83.9 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis puts up 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Brady Manek is putting up 13.0 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
- Dawson Garcia is posting 11.3 points, 0.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding (8.6 per game), and puts up 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. He also puts up 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Mike Bothwell is putting up 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Paladins get 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Conley Garrison.
- Marcus Foster gets the Paladins 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
