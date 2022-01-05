UNC Greensboro looks for its fourth straight home win when it takes on Furman in a Southern Conference matchup.

UNC Greensboro (8-4) comes into this game after quite a long break. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the last game the Spartans played was on Dec. 16. The first quarter will be a good indicator of just how rusty the Spartans are and if this will be a competitive game.

How to Watch Furman at UNC Greensboro in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

The Spartans picked up a 62-51 win in their last game against UMBC. Nine different players scored, with De'Monte Buckingham leading the way with 11 points and six rebounds.

Furman's last game was on New Year's Day against VMI, losing 76-67. While Furman (9-6) went into halftime leading by six, the team was outscored by 15 points in the second half.

Jalen Slawson scored 20 points and had seven rebounds, along with five assists. Mike Bothwell and Jalin Anderson also scored in double figures.

The Paladins are led by Slawson and Alex Hunter. Leading the team in scoring, Hunter is averaging 16.5 points per game. Slawson is averaging 16.2 PPG and 8.3 rebounds.

Buckingham puts up 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Spartans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

