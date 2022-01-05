Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Furman at UNC Greensboro in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNC Greensboro looks for its fourth straight home win when it takes on Furman in a Southern Conference matchup.

    UNC Greensboro (8-4) comes into this game after quite a long break. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the last game the Spartans played was on Dec. 16. The first quarter will be a good indicator of just how rusty the Spartans are and if this will be a competitive game. 

    How to Watch Furman at UNC Greensboro in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Live stream the Furman at UNC Greensboro game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spartans picked up a 62-51 win in their last game against UMBC. Nine different players scored, with De'Monte Buckingham leading the way with 11 points and six rebounds. 

    Furman's last game was on New Year's Day against VMI, losing 76-67. While Furman (9-6) went into halftime leading by six, the team was outscored by 15 points in the second half. 

    Jalen Slawson scored 20 points and had seven rebounds, along with five assists. Mike Bothwell and Jalin Anderson also scored in double figures. 

    The Paladins are led by Slawson and Alex Hunter. Leading the team in scoring, Hunter is averaging 16.5 points per game. Slawson is averaging 16.2 PPG and 8.3 rebounds.

    Buckingham puts up 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Spartans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Furman vs. UNC Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17448909
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Wizards

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17426630
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17449065
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Magic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17443919
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

    1 minute ago
    richmond
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    vcu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    tennessee basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    michigan state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    pitt
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Louisville

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy