Furman vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Furman vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (9-6, 0-0 SoCon) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman
- The Spartans score 64.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Paladins give up.
- The Paladins' 79.3 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.1 the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- De'Monte Buckingham posts 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.3 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bas Leyte puts up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kobe Langley leads the Spartans at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 6.1 points.
- Dante Treacy posts 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kaleb Hunter posts 7.5 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 30.3% from the field and 22.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson is No. 1 on the Paladins in rebounding (8.3 per game) and assists (4.1), and puts up 16.2 points. He also averages 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Alex Hunter leads the Paladins in scoring (16.5 points per game), and posts 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Paladins receive 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Mike Bothwell.
- Conley Garrison is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- Marcus Foster gives the Paladins 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
