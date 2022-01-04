Furman vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (9-6, 0-0 SoCon) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

The Spartans score 64.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Paladins give up.

The Paladins' 79.3 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 64.1 the Spartans give up.

The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

De'Monte Buckingham posts 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.3 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bas Leyte puts up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kobe Langley leads the Spartans at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 6.1 points.

Dante Treacy posts 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kaleb Hunter posts 7.5 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 30.3% from the field and 22.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Furman Players to Watch