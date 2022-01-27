Two Big South Conference foes meet on Thursday night when Gardner-Webb takes on UNC-Asheville.

How to Watch Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

UNC-Asheville enters the matchup with a 11-8 record and a 3-3 record in conference play, but coming off a win. The Bulldogs' most recent outing was a 78-74 overtime win, on the road at Radford University. Drew Pember exploded in the matchup, scoring 41 points to go with 11 rebounds.

That was nothing new for Pember, however, who leads the team in scoring (15.0 points) and rebounding (6.4) this season, as well as in blocks (3.6).

Gardner-Webb, meanwhile, enters the game at 9-10 with a 3-3 record in conference play. Most recently, it was defeated by Winthrop 64-62. Lance Terry performed well in the defeat, scoring 20 points. Terry leads the team in scoring this season at 14.1 points nightly while Kareem Reid leads it in rebounding at 5.7 boards nightly.

Two teams looking to get in the win column and remain above water in the conference standings, UNC-Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb should be an entertaining college basketball matchup.

Tune into ESPN U at 7:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

