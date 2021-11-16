Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -19 142.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were 7.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (68.4).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed.

The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (45.6%).

Duke Players to Watch

Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

DJ Steward averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.

Wendell Moore posted 9.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

Jordan Goldwire led the Blue Devils at 3.9 assists per game last season, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 points.

Mark Williams averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch