    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Landers Nolley II (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs point guard Jaheam Cornwall (1) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-0) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

    Duke vs Gardner-Webb Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -19

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Gardner-Webb

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were 7.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (68.4).
    • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed.
    • The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (45.6%).

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
    • DJ Steward averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Wendell Moore posted 9.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jordan Goldwire led the Blue Devils at 3.9 assists per game last season, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 points.
    • Mark Williams averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

    Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

    • Jaheam Cornwall put up 14.1 points per game last season along with 3.8 assists.
    • Jamaine Mann hauled in an average of 5.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.8 points per game last season.
    • Cornwall made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jacob Falko and Ludovic Dufeal were defensive standouts last season, with Falko averaging 1.4 steals per game and Dufeal collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Gardner-Webb at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
