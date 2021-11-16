How to Watch Gardner-Webb at Duke

The Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb travel to face the No. 7 team in the country in the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday in men's college basketball.

Gardner-Webb started the men's college basketball season with a 64–58 loss to UNLV, then followed it up with an 86–69 loss to No. 16 Arkansas. On Tuesday, the Runnin' Bulldogs will face their best opponent yet in No. 7 Duke.

The Blue Devils started their season off with a bang against No. 13 Kentucky, and they also have beaten Army and Campbell.

How to Watch Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Duke Blue Devils Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Wendell Moore averages 6.0 assists per game to lead the Blue Devils, as well as 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs have Lance Terry, who leads them in points with 14.5 points per game. Jordan Sears leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds per game. Zion Williams leads their team in rebounds with 7.0 per game.

The Blue Devils should take this game easily, but any team can win on any given day. Gardner-Webb could have a chance, even against a top-10 opponent.

