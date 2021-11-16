How to Watch Gardner-Webb at Duke

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb travel to face the No. 7 team in the country in the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Gardner-Webb started the men's college basketball season with a 64–58 loss to UNLV, then followed it up with an 86–69 loss to No. 16 Arkansas. On Tuesday, the Runnin' Bulldogs will face their best opponent yet in No. 7 Duke.

    The Blue Devils started their season off with a bang against No. 13 Kentucky, and they also have beaten Army and Campbell.

    How to Watch Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Duke Blue Devils Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    You can live stream Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Duke Blue Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wendell Moore averages 6.0 assists per game to lead the Blue Devils, as well as 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

    The Bulldogs have Lance Terry, who leads them in points with 14.5 points per game. Jordan Sears leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds per game. Zion Williams leads their team in rebounds with 7.0 per game.

    The Blue Devils should take this game easily, but any team can win on any given day. Gardner-Webb could have a chance, even against a top-10 opponent.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Duke Blue Devils

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
