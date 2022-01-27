How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs forward Kareem Reid (14) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena.

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kimmel Arena

Kimmel Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UNC Asheville -1 139.5 points

Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

The 75.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 9.8 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (66.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs with 15.0 points per contest and 6.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.

Tajion Jones is putting up 13.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

LJ Thorpe posts 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trent Stephney leads the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Jamon Battle posts 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch