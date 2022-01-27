How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena.
How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kimmel Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UNC Asheville
-1
139.5 points
Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb
- The 75.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 9.8 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (66.0).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs with 15.0 points per contest and 6.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.
- Tajion Jones is putting up 13.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- LJ Thorpe posts 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Trent Stephney leads the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 points.
- Jamon Battle posts 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- D'Maurian Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Kareem Reid tops the Runnin' Bulldogs in rebounding (5.7 per game), and posts 10.7 points and 1.0 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Lance Terry is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is delivering 3.2 rebounds, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs get 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Anthony Selden.
- Jordan Sears is No. 1 on the Runnin' Bulldogs in assists (2.6 per game), and posts 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
27
2022
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)