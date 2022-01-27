Skip to main content

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs forward Kareem Reid (14) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena.

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

  • The 75.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 9.8 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (66.0).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs with 15.0 points per contest and 6.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.
  • Tajion Jones is putting up 13.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • LJ Thorpe posts 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Trent Stephney leads the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 points.
  • Jamon Battle posts 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • D'Maurian Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Kareem Reid tops the Runnin' Bulldogs in rebounding (5.7 per game), and posts 10.7 points and 1.0 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Lance Terry is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is delivering 3.2 rebounds, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs get 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Anthony Selden.
  • Jordan Sears is No. 1 on the Runnin' Bulldogs in assists (2.6 per game), and posts 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
