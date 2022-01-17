Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

George Mason hits the road on Monday night looking to knock off conference rival George Washington

George Mason gets back on the court for the first time since it lost to Kansas on New Year's Day. The Patriots have only played one game since December 21st as they have had six games either canceled or postponed.

Before the unexpected break they had won three straight games after losing five straight. They even started the year with four straight wins in a season that has been full of streaks.

Monday they will look to stop another losing streak from happening as they finally get to open A-10 play against a George Washington team who has lost two straight.

The Colonials lost to Dayton and VCU to open A-10 play and it has dropped them to 4-11 overall.

It hasn't been a great season so far for them and one they are trying o turn around. That can start on Monday when they take on a George Mason that could be rusty after have over two weeks off.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

