How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

Can George Mason win its fourth in a row when it heads on the road Sunday to face UMass?

George Mason (10-7) goes on the road on Sunday to face conference foe Massachusetts (9-10) in a men's college basketball contest.

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Minutemen are 7-2 at home this season, but have a 2-5 conference record. The team has won two of its last three though, including Wednesday's 77-71 road win against La Salle.

Rich Kelly led the team with 21 points in the victory, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor and dishing out six assists. T.J. Weeks Jr. had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus he blocked a pair of shots.

George Mason has won three in a row, moving to 3-1 in Atlantic 10 play. The team defeated St. Bonaventure 75-66 on Wednesday. D'Shawn Schwartz scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the win while also adding four rebounds and two assists, while DeVon Cooper added 18 points. The duo combined to make 10 three-pointers. Josh Oduro blocked five shots in the win.

These teams last met in December 2020, with the Patriots winning a thriller 93-92. George Mason has won nine of the last 10 meetings, but four of those games went to overtime.

