Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can George Mason win its fourth in a row when it heads on the road Sunday to face UMass?

George Mason (10-7) goes on the road on Sunday to face conference foe Massachusetts (9-10) in a men's college basketball contest.

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the George Mason at Massachusetts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Minutemen are 7-2 at home this season, but have a 2-5 conference record. The team has won two of its last three though, including Wednesday's 77-71 road win against La Salle.

Rich Kelly led the team with 21 points in the victory, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor and dishing out six assists. T.J. Weeks Jr. had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus he blocked a pair of shots.

George Mason has won three in a row, moving to 3-1 in Atlantic 10 play. The team defeated St. Bonaventure 75-66 on Wednesday. D'Shawn Schwartz scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the win while also adding four rebounds and two assists, while DeVon Cooper added 18 points. The duo combined to make 10 three-pointers. Josh Oduro blocked five shots in the win.

These teams last met in December 2020, with the Patriots winning a thriller 93-92. George Mason has won nine of the last 10 meetings, but four of those games went to overtime.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

George Mason at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17193189
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round

3 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Saint Louis Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Michigan gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics

3 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17150714
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana State at Bradley

3 minutes ago
Equatorial Guinea
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy