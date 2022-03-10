How to Watch George Mason vs. Fordham: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 9 seed George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) are taking on the No. 8 seed Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Watch the contest at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Total George Mason -5.5 130 points

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

The 71.5 points per game the Patriots score are just 4.4 more points than the Rams allow (67.1).

The Rams' 66.8 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 69 the Patriots allow to opponents.

This season, the Patriots have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.

The Rams' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

George Mason Players to Watch

Josh Oduro is tops on his team in both points (18) and assists (1.7) per game, and also averages 7.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.

D'Shawn Schwartz puts up 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davonte Gaines puts up a team-best 8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.6 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Von Cooper is putting up 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Fordham Players to Watch