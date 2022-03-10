How to Watch George Mason vs. Fordham: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 seed George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) are taking on the No. 8 seed Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Watch the contest at 12:00 PM.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
-5.5
130 points
Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason
- The 71.5 points per game the Patriots score are just 4.4 more points than the Rams allow (67.1).
- The Rams' 66.8 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 69 the Patriots allow to opponents.
- This season, the Patriots have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.
- The Rams' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
George Mason Players to Watch
- Josh Oduro is tops on his team in both points (18) and assists (1.7) per game, and also averages 7.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.
- D'Shawn Schwartz puts up 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Davonte Gaines puts up a team-best 8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.6 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Johnson posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- De'Von Cooper is putting up 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams tops the Rams in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 14.6 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Darius Quisenberry is No. 1 on the Rams in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (2.1), and posts 3.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Antrell Charlton is the Rams' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he puts up 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.
- Kyle Rose is putting up 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Josh Navarro gives the Rams 7.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
