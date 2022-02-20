George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) visit the Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

George Mason vs Fordham Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

George Mason

-5

132 points

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

  • The Patriots put up 5.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Rams give up (67.8).
  • The Rams' 67.6 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Patriots give up to opponents.
  • The Patriots make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Rams are shooting 40% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 42.8% the Patriots' opponents have shot this season.

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Josh Oduro paces his squad in both points (18.7) and assists (1.7) per game, and also posts 7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.3), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • D'Shawn Schwartz puts up 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Xavier Johnson paces the Patriots at 4.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 points.
  • De'Von Cooper averages 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Chuba Ohams is the Rams' top rebounder (11.3 per game), and he contributes 13.5 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the country.
  • Darius Quisenberry is No. 1 on the Rams in scoring (17.4 points per game) and assists (2.2), and produces 4.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Antrell Charlton is No. 1 on the Rams in assists (3 per game), and averages 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Rams receive 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Kyle Rose.
  • Antonio Daye Jr. is posting 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

George Mason at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Daytona 500

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) controls the puck behind the net as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17709183
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17680178
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17386890
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
31 minutes ago
USATSI_15806530
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy