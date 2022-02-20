George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) visit the Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
-5
132 points
Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason
- The Patriots put up 5.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Rams give up (67.8).
- The Rams' 67.6 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Patriots give up to opponents.
- The Patriots make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Rams are shooting 40% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 42.8% the Patriots' opponents have shot this season.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Josh Oduro paces his squad in both points (18.7) and assists (1.7) per game, and also posts 7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.3), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- D'Shawn Schwartz puts up 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Johnson paces the Patriots at 4.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 points.
- De'Von Cooper averages 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams is the Rams' top rebounder (11.3 per game), and he contributes 13.5 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the country.
- Darius Quisenberry is No. 1 on the Rams in scoring (17.4 points per game) and assists (2.2), and produces 4.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Antrell Charlton is No. 1 on the Rams in assists (3 per game), and averages 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Rams receive 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Kyle Rose.
- Antonio Daye Jr. is posting 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
20
2022
George Mason at Fordham
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)