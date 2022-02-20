George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch George Mason vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots a jump shot as George Mason Patriots guard Davonte Gaines (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) visit the Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total George Mason -5 132 points

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

The Patriots put up 5.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Rams give up (67.8).

The Rams' 67.6 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Patriots give up to opponents.

The Patriots make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Rams are shooting 40% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 42.8% the Patriots' opponents have shot this season.

George Mason Players to Watch

Josh Oduro paces his squad in both points (18.7) and assists (1.7) per game, and also posts 7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots.

Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.3), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

D'Shawn Schwartz puts up 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Johnson paces the Patriots at 4.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 points.

De'Von Cooper averages 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Fordham Players to Watch