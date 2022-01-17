How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (7-6, 0-0 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total George Mason -5.5 135 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. George Mason

The Patriots put up only 0.9 more points per game (72.3) than the Colonials give up (71.4).

The Colonials' 64.0 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 66.2 the Patriots give up to opponents.

The Patriots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

George Mason Players to Watch

Josh Oduro leads his squad in both points (17.0) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also puts up 6.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Shawn Schwartz averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

De'Von Cooper is averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 35.8% from the field.

George Washington Players to Watch