Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (7-6, 0-0 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

George Mason vs George Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

George Mason

-5.5

135 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. George Mason

  • The Patriots put up only 0.9 more points per game (72.3) than the Colonials give up (71.4).
  • The Colonials' 64.0 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 66.2 the Patriots give up to opponents.
  • The Patriots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Josh Oduro leads his squad in both points (17.0) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also puts up 6.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • D'Shawn Schwartz averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • De'Von Cooper is averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 35.8% from the field.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Ricky Lindo Jr. is putting up a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Colonials get 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Joe Bamisile.
  • James Bishop tops the Colonials in scoring (15.6 points per game), and posts 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brayon Freeman tops the Colonials in assists (3.0 per game), and produces 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

George Mason at George Washington

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Cavaliers

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with his team after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
IMG Academy
High School Basketball

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. Montverde

1 minute ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Genoa

26 minutes ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Le Havre

26 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Howard in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy