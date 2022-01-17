How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (7-6, 0-0 A-10) hit the road in A-10 action against the George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. George Mason
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
George Mason
-5.5
135 points
Key Stats for George Washington vs. George Mason
- The Patriots put up only 0.9 more points per game (72.3) than the Colonials give up (71.4).
- The Colonials' 64.0 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 66.2 the Patriots give up to opponents.
- The Patriots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
George Mason Players to Watch
- Josh Oduro leads his squad in both points (17.0) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also puts up 6.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Davonte Gaines paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- D'Shawn Schwartz averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- De'Von Cooper is averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 35.8% from the field.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is putting up a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Colonials get 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Joe Bamisile.
- James Bishop tops the Colonials in scoring (15.6 points per game), and posts 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brayon Freeman tops the Colonials in assists (3.0 per game), and produces 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
