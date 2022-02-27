How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10) host the George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at EagleBank Arena, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Key Stats for George Mason vs. George Washington
- The 71.6 points per game the Patriots score are only 0.3 more points than the Colonials allow (71.3).
- The Colonials' 66.8 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Patriots allow.
- The Patriots make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
George Mason Players to Watch
- The Patriots scoring leader is Josh Oduro, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.2 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.8 assists in each contest.
- The Patriots get the most three-point shooting production out of D'Shawn Schwartz, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The George Mason steals leader is Johnson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Oduro, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 16.9 points per game. He also tacks on 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.4 per game.
- Bishop makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
- George Washington's leader in steals and blocks is Lindo with 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Richmond
W 87-84
Home
2/12/2022
VCU
L 85-70
Home
2/16/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-70
Away
2/20/2022
Fordham
L 50-47
Away
2/23/2022
VCU
L 72-66
Away
2/27/2022
George Washington
-
Home
3/2/2022
Davidson
-
Away
3/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
UMass
W 77-68
Away
2/12/2022
Dayton
L 80-54
Away
2/16/2022
Duquesne
W 73-52
Away
2/19/2022
Rhode Island
W 72-61
Home
2/22/2022
Richmond
L 84-71
Home
2/27/2022
George Mason
-
Away
3/2/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
3/5/2022
Fordham
-
Away
