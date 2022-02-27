Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (13-13, 6-7 A-10) host the George Washington Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at EagleBank Arena, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch George Mason vs. George Washington

Key Stats for George Mason vs. George Washington

  • The 71.6 points per game the Patriots score are only 0.3 more points than the Colonials allow (71.3).
  • The Colonials' 66.8 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Patriots allow.
  • The Patriots make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

George Mason Players to Watch

  • The Patriots scoring leader is Josh Oduro, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.2 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Patriots get the most three-point shooting production out of D'Shawn Schwartz, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The George Mason steals leader is Johnson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Oduro, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop is the top scorer for the Colonials with 16.9 points per game. He also tacks on 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
  • George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.4 per game.
  • Bishop makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonials.
  • George Washington's leader in steals and blocks is Lindo with 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

George Mason Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Richmond

W 87-84

Home

2/12/2022

VCU

L 85-70

Home

2/16/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-70

Away

2/20/2022

Fordham

L 50-47

Away

2/23/2022

VCU

L 72-66

Away

2/27/2022

George Washington

-

Home

3/2/2022

Davidson

-

Away

3/5/2022

UMass

-

Home

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

UMass

W 77-68

Away

2/12/2022

Dayton

L 80-54

Away

2/16/2022

Duquesne

W 73-52

Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

L 84-71

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

-

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

George Washington at George Mason

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
