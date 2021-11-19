George Mason looks to stay perfect when it travels to James Madison on Friday night in men's college basketball.

The George Mason men's basketball team heads back on the road Friday to face James Madison after a huge upset of No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.

The Patriots held a one-point lead at halftime and then led the entire second half as they stayed undefeated on the year with the big win over the Terrapins.

How to Watch George Mason at James Madison Today:

Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the George Mason at James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the fourth of the year for the Patriots and was their biggest one so far. The hot start has been fueled by D'Shawn Schwartz, who is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the team.

On Friday, they will look to stay perfect against a James Madison team that has won all three of its games this year.

The Dukes are coming off a big 79–78 win against Eastern Kentucky. James Madison's Charles Falden made a layup off a missed three-pointer at the buzzer in the dramatic win.

This should be a great game between two good mid-major teams looking to stay unbeaten on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.